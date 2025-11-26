Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Stock Holdings Raised by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 0.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Down 1.9%

Futu stock opened at $168.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $202.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.51 million. Futu had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Futu

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.