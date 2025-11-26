JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of Keysight Technologies worth $181,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 77,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.30. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

