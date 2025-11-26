Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LBRDK opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

