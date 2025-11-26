Legal & General Group Plc Sells 48,525 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.49% of Universal Health Services worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.36.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $231.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

