Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Evertec worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

