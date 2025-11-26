AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

