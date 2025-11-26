West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George Milligan Sells 5,826 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) Director George Milligan sold 5,826 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,290. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 4,593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 662.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 17.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

