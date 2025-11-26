Q3 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Decreased by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

HAE stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Haemonetics by 216.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

