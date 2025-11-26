Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 4,604 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $61,279.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,742.96. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Gregory Bowles sold 3,931 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $53,933.32.

On Friday, October 3rd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $86,397.84.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $58,612.54.

On Monday, September 22nd, Gregory Bowles sold 12,900 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $203,175.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Asset Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

