Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 115,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $538,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

