RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 5,329 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,866,000 after buying an additional 458,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,774,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,630,000 after buying an additional 363,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,262.93. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $222,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,824.42. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,602 shares of company stock worth $1,554,226. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

