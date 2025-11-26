US Capital Advisors Has Bullish Forecast for CQP Q2 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

