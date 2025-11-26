Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

11/3/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

10/24/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.