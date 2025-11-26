Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.11.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $352,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 87.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

