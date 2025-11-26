Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman Jeffery Sells 15,913 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 15,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $43,124.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 403,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,360.35. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 0.9%

EVC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

