Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NAVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 target price on Navan in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $14.93 on Monday. Navan has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

