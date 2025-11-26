Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.6% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 67.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.