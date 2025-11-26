Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 64,331 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,257,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,397.15. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $87,025.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $409,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

