LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on December 12th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.