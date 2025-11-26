Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.
Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.
Fabrinet Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $429.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $498.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.70.
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.
About Representative McClain
Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
