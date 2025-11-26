Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Holdings Lowered by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 13.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VEA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

