Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4,927.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,934 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,545,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.