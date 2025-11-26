Maia Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

