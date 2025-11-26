Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19,646.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,534 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $230.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.63. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.