Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

