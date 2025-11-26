Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cake Box had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Cake Box Trading Down 1.9%

CBOX stock opened at GBX 206 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market cap of £90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.60. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 160 and a 52 week high of GBX 225.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

