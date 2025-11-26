Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cake Box had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.
Cake Box Trading Down 1.9%
CBOX stock opened at GBX 206 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market cap of £90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.60. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 160 and a 52 week high of GBX 225.
Cake Box Company Profile
