Cranswick (LON:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 144.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 5,080 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,976.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,150.35. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,555 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,590. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,435.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

