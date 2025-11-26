Maia Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

