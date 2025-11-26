Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.33% of Myers Industries worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Myers Industries by 141.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 1,347.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $671.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Helmuth Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $86,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,233.56. This represents a 59.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samantha Rutty bought 3,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

