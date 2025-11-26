General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5,081.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 973,798 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,753,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 935,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after buying an additional 741,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:GIS opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

