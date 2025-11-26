2,726 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $648.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

