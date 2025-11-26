Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cencora makes up about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Cencora by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 947.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Shares of COR stock opened at $374.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

