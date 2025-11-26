Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 710,651 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,651 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of Oscar Health worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,684,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,802,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 875,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,878.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 584,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,157.64. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Up 1.4%

OSCR opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.