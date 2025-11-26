NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 652,155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 207,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,690,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.7%

NTCT stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,820. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

