Swiss National Bank Has $21.21 Million Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Aramark worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

