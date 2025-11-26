Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Stock Holdings Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after buying an additional 213,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,820,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $273,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,836.12. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $1,067,603. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 4.5%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $143.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

