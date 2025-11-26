Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,594 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.24% of Digital Turbine worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 437,310 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 241.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 730,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,266 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,031,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 29,604.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 818,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The company had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

