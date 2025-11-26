North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $127.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.