North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $127.87.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.