Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.