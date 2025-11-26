Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Melius upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.50.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9%

ETN opened at $336.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

