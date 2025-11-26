Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.