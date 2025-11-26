Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.7 billion-$42.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Best Buy Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,916 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

