Nipun Capital L.P. Invests $90,000 in StealthGas, Inc. $GASS

Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. StealthGas makes up approximately 0.0% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 136.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

StealthGas Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.73. StealthGas, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

