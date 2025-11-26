Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Five Below stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

