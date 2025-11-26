CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
CanAsia Energy Trading Up 25.0%
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
