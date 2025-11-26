Kennondale Capital Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 223,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,281,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.