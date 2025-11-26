Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. CJS Securities raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE WOR opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres purchased 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

