Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.97 Million Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 224.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $29,629,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,074,532 shares in the company, valued at $808,631,546.52. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $965,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,250. This represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

