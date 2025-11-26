Sidoti Csr Predicts Reduced Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

HOFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hooker Furnishings has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of HOFT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -76.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

