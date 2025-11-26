Savers Value Village (SVV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV):

11/19/2025 – Savers Value Village had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Savers Value Village had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Savers Value Village was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Savers Value Village was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

10/31/2025 – Savers Value Village had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Savers Value Village was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/14/2025 – Savers Value Village is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Savers Value Village had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Savers Value Village had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 20,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 34,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $447,126.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,099. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

